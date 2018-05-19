Share:

KASUR-Five persons died in different incidents of suicide and road accidents here the other day.

According to police sources, one Abdul Ghafoor was on his way on a motorbike along with a relative namely Barkaty Bibi. Near Sham Kot Nau, the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a van. As a result, Abdul Ghafoor was killed on the spot while Barkaty Bibi sustained critical injuries and was shifted to Kanganpur Hospital.

In another incident, one Riaz Ahmed was on his way on a tractor-trolley. Near Machyana, the vehicle he was driving rammed into an electricity pylon. Resultantly, electricity lines fell on him and he died of electrocution. Near Kanganpur Bypass, a motorcyclist namely Muhammad Din was crushed to death by a speeding car.

On the other hand, Waseem, 27, resident of Gohar Jagar village, committed suicide by taking wheat preservative pills after being admonished by parents over a domestic issue. Mandi Usmanwala police were investigating.

Similarly, 45-year-old Aslam, resident of Dhari Langaryanwala, committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills over domestic quarrels. Phoolnagar police launched investigation.

Man, minor fall prey to enmity



KASUR-Two persons including a four-year-old minor girl was killed in different incidents of violence and enmity here the other day.

According to police sources, Amjad and Khizar have been locked in enmity since long at Mir village. The other day, Amjad shot at and injured Khizar. A four-year-old girl namely Maria, daughter of Murtaza, was killed in firing by Amjad. Raja Jang police reached the spot and shifted the girl's body to hospital for post-mortem. Khizar was also shifted to hospital for treatment.

In another incident, suspect Asif along with accomplices clubbed Azam to death over a land dispute. Raja Jang police registered a case and launched investigation.