islamabad - Police booked three men on charges of allegedly torturing a woman after bumping their car into her vehicle at F-11 Markaz, police spokesman informed The Nation on Saturday.

The victim girl accused police officials of Kohsar Police Station of setting the three men free despite capturing them red handed while beating and abusing her in public.

According to police spokesman, a woman Saira Aftab, resident of House Number 244, Street Number 12, E-11/1, lodged a written complaint with Police Station Kohar stating she along with her sister was going in her car (QD-005) when another car (LED-7932) hit her vehicle.

She alleged that three men stepped down from the car and started beating her mercilessly. “The men dragged me on road and also used abusive language,” Saira alleged in the complaint.

She also told the police that two officers of patrolling police Muhammad Muzamil and Muhammad Arshad also rushed to the scene and witnessed the whole incident but did not arrest the accused. She appealed to police to register a case against the accused and arrest them.

Police registered a case and started investigation, he said. He said police have launched manhunt to trace out the fleeing accused. He said police would arrest them soon.

Separately, sources disclosed to The Nation that officials of PS Kohar raided a gambling den and held 12 gamblers besides recovering cash, mobile phones and other valuables that were put on the

stake and shifted the gamblers to police station. Police have registered a case against 10 gamblers.