Share:

LOS ANGELES -Justin Timberlake has been forced to delay his European tour and axe three shows in the UK. The ‘Say Something’ hitmaker was scheduled to kick off the next leg of his ‘The Man of The Woods Tour’ in Paris on June 22, however it will now commence on July 3 at the French capital’s AccorHotels Arena. A statement from Live Nation said: ‘’Justin Timberlake and Live Nation apologise for any inconvenience to fans.’’ Other shows affected include Glasgow on July 5, which will now take place two days later on July 7. Two shows in London on July 9 and 11 at The O2 will go ahead as normal.

Fans who purchased tickets for Birmingham Arena on June 27, will be allowed entry to the new date at the same venue on August 27, whilst the July 1 concert at Manchester Arena has moved to August 29.

Three dates have been cancelled in Birmingham on June 28, Manchester on July 2 and Glasgow on July 6, with fans able to obtain a full refund at their point of purchase.

The reason for the tour delay and cancellations is not known at this stage.

The run now includes 13 stops including Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Berlin. The 37-year-old singer is currently performing on the North American leg, which kicked off at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on March 13, and is due to wrap up with a homecoming show in Memphis on May 30.

It’s Justin’s first full tour in four years following the ‘20/20 Experience World Tour’.