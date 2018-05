Share:

BERLIN:- A gunman on Saturday shot two people dead and injured several others in western Germany before being arrested, the local media reported. According to the Saarbruecker Rundfunk (SR), the incident took place in Fechingen near Saararbucken. And the attack should be an act within a family. The police have caught the attacker on site. A police spokesman confirmed to the local Focus Online that there are two dead. Emergency staff was on the scene. –Xinhua