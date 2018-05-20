Share:

Rawalpindi - An unattended live electric cable killed a 12-year-old student while he was going to school at the Kashmiri Bazaar, Murree on Saturday.

Huzaifa was studying in class 8th at the Government Boys High School, Murree. The death of school student identified as Huzaifa sparked unrest in the area as school students, deceased’s parents and area people placed the dead body on the Bhurban Road and blocked it for traffic.

Protestors also burnt tyres and chanted slogans against WAPDA official, police and district government.

According to police, Huzaifa, resident of Kashmiri Bazaar, was heading towards school in the morning when he stepped on the live wire lying on the ground. As a result, the student received serious electric shocks and died on the spot, police added.

Some locals rushed him to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medical treatment but doctors pronounced him dead.

Soon after the death of the school student, the parents and area people took to the road and started protesting against WAPDA and the local government.

The protestors also placed the body on Bhurban Road and burnt tyres and blocked it for vehicular movement.

“We have lodged several complaints with WAPDA office as well as local government about the live electric wires in our area but no action was taken,” said a protestor while talking to The Nation. He said the negligence on the part of WAPDA ended life of an innocent teenager.

Many other protestors said it has become a routine in WAPDA office that officials throw public complaints into dustbin. They said scores of other electrical wires and poles are in bad condition but the authorities concern did not bother to change these wires. They demanded PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and CM Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif to take action against the WAPDA officials.

Malik Rafaqat, Station House Officer Police Station Murree, during a chat, confirmed the death of the teenager. He said police mentioned the in daily crime register and begun investigation. Meanwhile, Acting SP Saddar Circle Behram Khan reached Murree to control the tense situation emerged after the death of boy in Kashmiri Bazaar.