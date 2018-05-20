Share:

WASHINGTON : US First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday after undergoing a procedure to address a “benign” kidney condition.

“She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits,” the White House said in a statement. The Slovenia-born former model underwent an embolization procedure, according to her communications director Stephanie Grisham. Embolization is most frequently used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or growth. It is common to stay overnight after the procedure to treat the pain.