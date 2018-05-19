Share:

Recently, the chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar withdrew more than 13,600 police personnel deputed for the security of unauthorized persons across the country.

This was indeed a great initiative taken by the chief Justice. There is no doubt, if a politician is about to come, the roads are sealed and one can find a great many police officers guarding the area provoking one to question whether they are on the job as the custodians and caretaker of the public or the elites only?

There are many unauthorized police personnel on duty to give fool-proof security to the elites.

They should be withdrawn and the government should facilitate the police with new technology so that they should find it easy to provide security to our country.

ZN BALOCH,

Turbat, April 27.