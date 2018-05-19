Share:

KASUR -A woman seeks government's help for eye treatment of his 35-year-old daughter Shazia who had became visually impaired after an operation she had undergone for the removal of a tumour form her body about 16 years ago.

Shazia, 35, daughter of Barkat Ali, resident of Nizampura Road, Bhasarpura came to the office of Nawa-i-Waqt / The Nation along with her mother Rashidan Bibi and maternal uncle. Talking to The Nation, Rashidan Bibi said that her daughter lost her eyesight after an operation she underwent for the removal of a tumour from her body at General Hospital, Lahore about 16 years back. They claimed to have spent all their belongings on the treatment of her eyes but nothing could bring her eyesight back. "Recently, we approached eye specialists who demanded Rs2.4m for the treatment.”

of our girl's eyes," they said and sought the help of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the treatment of their daughter's eyes, saying that they could not afford the huge amount of money.