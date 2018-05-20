Share:

Rawalpindi - A 17-year-old youngster has drowned into a dam in Gujar Khan, sources informed on Saturday. The body of man was fished out by divers and moved to hospital where he identified as Danial, they said.

According to sources, Danial, resident of Sandal Rajgan, along with his father went to Dongi Dam for swimming when all of sudden he drowned in the water and died. Area people called divers which conducted search operation and pulled out the body from water.

Later on, the body was shifted to the THQ Gujar Khan where doctors conducted his post-mortem and handed over it to heirs for burial.