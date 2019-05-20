Share:

LAHORE : City police arrested 14 motorcyclists after they clashed with patrol police in Lahore’s Sanda area early on Sunday.

The police also registered a criminal case against the youngsters under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

A police spokesman claimed that the boys tortured an official of the Dolphin Police Squad during the clash. He went on to say that the boys were performing stunts on the back-wheel of their motorcycle when the Dolphin police force tried to stop them for violating the ban on one-wheeling. The arrested motorcyclists were shifted to the lockup. Further investigation was underway.