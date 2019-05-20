Share:

LAHORE : At least 15 people were killed and 931 injured in 826 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 600 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 329 with minor injuries were provided treatment on-the-spot, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 364 drivers, 26 juvenile drivers, 137 pedestrians and 443 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 188 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 207 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and Multan at third with 57 accidents and 60 victims. As many as 657 motorcycles, 129 rickshaws, 84 cars, 49 vans, seven buses, 21 trucks and 120 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.