RAWALPINDI - City police arrested a 3-member gang and recovered weapons and 9 stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Deputy Superintendent Police City Circle Ijaz Shah said that after hectic efforts, the police managed to round up three member gang Shahid Khan, Umer Farooq and Usama who were involved in snatching the motorbikes on gun point in various areas of the twin cities and recovered nine motorbikes from their custody.

He said that Pirwadhi police had also arrested 2 criminals and recovered 6 stolen motorbikes from their custody while police also recovered weapons used in crime. He said that the gang was involved in various cases of burglaries in the city. The operation was conducted on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Capt.(retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana.