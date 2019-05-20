Share:

BANNU : Three persons were gunned down and one other injured in a cross firing incident between two groups over a petty land dispute in the jurisdiction of police station Guri Wala, District Bannu on Sunday.

According to police control Bannu, the two groups exchanged hot words over a land dispute which later on turned into a gunbattle resulting in killing of three persons on the spot including Arif Ullah s/o Telay Dar of Kot Azad Moghal Khail, Naqeeb Ullah s/o Mir Abdul Ghani of Adami Rasool Khna Jando Khail and Abdul Razaq s/o Mir Nazeef Khan of Guri Wala while Mir Ullah got injuries and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area for the arrest of those involved in the firing.