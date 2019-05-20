Share:

LAHORE - Lahore’s CIA police on Sunday claimed to have recovered a newborn who was abducted by unidentified persons from Lady Willingdon Hospital a couple of days ago. The police have also arrested an issueless couple in connection with the latest child abduction case.

Police official Usman Gujjar told reporters that the suspects were traced by police with the help of CCTV footage taken from the hospital. The suspects were identified by police as Nasreen Bibi and her husband Muhammad Bilal.

“The couple was arrested from Makka Colony during a successful raid. The police also recovered the baby boy from their possession.” DSP CIA (Kotwali) Usman Gujjar said. He said the child was handed over to the mother.

Earlier, the Tibbi City police registered a kidnapping case against unidentified abductors after the child was taken away from the Surgical Ward of the Lady Willingdon Hospital. The police lodged the FIR under section 363 of the PPC on the complaint of Irfan Ali, father of the boy. The resident of Muridke, Ali told the police that his wife was under medical treatment in the surgical ward when unknown persons snatched away the child from the hospital bed.

The CIA police launched the investigation into the incident after the victim family protested and demanded recovery of the newborn.

On the other hand, the arrested couple denied the allegation stating that the newborn was given to them by his parents. The suspects are said to be relatives of the victim family. The police were investigating the incident.

Two motorcyclists die in road accidents

Two motorcyclists were killed in road accidents in different parts of the metropolis, rescue workers said on Sunday. The police handed over the bodies to the families after fulfilling legal formalities.

According to rescue workers, a 25-year-old man died when a speedy truck bumped into his motorcycle near Sundar bus stop on the Multan Road. The victim identified by police as Asif died on the spot. The driver along with the truck managed to escape from the scene. In another incident, a 22-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike rammed into a footpath near Qazi Town in the limits of Sabzazar police. The deceased was identified as Murtaza Butt, a local resident. Rescue workers said the man riding on a motorcycle was going towards Qazi Town when his bike slipped and rammed into the footpath. The victim received serious head injuries and died instantly.