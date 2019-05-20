Share:

HANGZHOU - China and Asean member countries have agreed to continue efforts for peace, tranquility and common development in the area. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry press release, agreement reached during a meeting of senior officials from China and ASEAN member countries in Hangzhou city on Sunday. They also reached consensus on some new maritime projects of cooperation. At the meeting, all sides made in-depth exchanges of views on comprehensive, effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the COC, further pragmatic maritime cooperation as well as consultation of the Code of Conduct in the COC, according to a Foreign Ministry press release.