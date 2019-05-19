BEIJING -China has made over 67.3 million judicial decision documents available online, attracting over 25.4 billion visits, according to the Supreme People’s Court (SPC).

Also, procedures for courts trials of over 3.14 million cases have been broadcast online live with over 16.4 billion visits, the SPC said. The SPC said a total of 550 million pieces of judicial information in over 4.7 million cases have been made available for parties and attorneys involved via a special website for trial proceedings.

Some of the information was also provided via mobile phone messages, it said.