Share:

HAFIZABAD- Local citizens, particularly religious scholars, have strongly protested against the open sale of eatables at different places during fasting hours in the city and other towns of the district, demanding strict implementation of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance.

Addressing newsmen here, Jamiat Ahle Hadith (JAH) District Ameer Ch Muhammad Arif Ameer and Finance Secretary Abdul Hameed Rehmani said that Ehtaram-e-Ramazan Ordinance is being violated overtly at different places during fasting hours. They regretted that this violation is continued with impunity particularly at Madhrianwala bypass, Ali Chowk Kassoki bypass, Ghora Chowk, Gujranwala road and inside the old city.

They blamed nonchalance of the administration and the police for this situation. They called upon the administration to take stern action against owners of eateries to stop violation of the sanctity of the holy month.

49 SUSPECTS HELD IN COMBING OP

The District police, Elite Force with the assistance of other Law and Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) conducted search and combing operation in different areas of the district. The LEAs personnel apprehended 49 suspects during the crackdown. The combing operation was led by District Police Officer Sajid Kiani and was conducted on Sagar Road, Gujranwala Road, Garhi Awan, Bus Stand, Railway Station and hotels.

0