China stands shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minster in his efforts for nation development and prosperity of Pakistan. It has also promised Pakistan $64 billion and signed a new agreement for a Karachi-Lahore Peshawar track. Pakistanis are so happy to see some new changes due to CPEC. Pakistan is going to get a lot of benefits from this project due to the Pakistan China free trade agreement. The project is related to economic and technical cooperation between the two countries. Furthermore there was a meeting between Imran Khan and the Chinese President. Lastly, I hope that Pakistan will benefit greatly from this project CPEC.

IQRA SHABEER,

Kech, May 8.