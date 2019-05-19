Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Traffic Police Rawalpindi geared up its ongoing operation against professional beggars ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Bin Ashraf, CTP on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Captain (R) Ihsan Tufail were trying to eliminate the beggars from the city roads.

He said that the beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB). CTP along with district police was conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against beggars. He said that special anti beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars. Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said.