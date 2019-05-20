Share:

HAFIZABAD-The road linking Khanqah Dogran-Hafizabad with Safdarabad Motorway Interchange has been in appalling condition and has developed depressions and potholes from Madina Chowk to Kariala village.

According to the report of a survey conducted by this correspondent, the transporters, growers and inhabitants of scores of villages located on the road have protested against the poor condition of the road.

They have repeatedly requested the authorities to ensure necessary repair to the road to prevent recurrence of day-to-day mishap but it seems the authorities concerned have turned a deaf ear to “the wailing.” They have called upon the district administration and local MNA to ensure early repair to the road.

Similarly, Madhrianwala Road linking Kot Sarwar Motorway Interchange, which has been recently repaired with a huge amount, has developed depressions and potholes, causing great inconvenience and hardships to the transporters particularly the growers who bring their produce to new grain market located on the road.

The middlemen of the market have called upon the authorities to hold an inquiry against the contractor who used sub-standard material while repairing the road. They urged the authorities not to let the contractor got scot-free for the alleged loss inflicted to national exchequer. They demanded proper repair to the road at the earliest to avoid further damage.