ISLAMABAD - Petroleum Division (PD) of the Energy Ministry Sunday said the results of four-month offshore drilling at Indus G-Block called Kekra-I, some 230-km off the Karachi coast, had shown good quality hydrocarbon reservoir but unfortunately these were water wet.

“After the well control operations, the 6 Open Hole section drilling was resumed on Friday .The reservoir was encountered at 5,492 meters and so far about 140 meters of reservoir have been drilled. The log results show a good quality reservoir but unfortunately water wet without any gas effect,” a Petroleum Division official said.

The hope for the discovery of massive oil and gas reserves shattered as no trace of hydrocarbon was found in Kekra-I in Ultra-Deep water so the drilling has been stopped in the well.

Officially announcing the abandonment of the operation at Kekra well, the spokesman of the petroleum division said that current depth of the well is 5,634 meters Managed Depth and as per plan, another 55 meters will be drilled before proceeding with P&A (plug and abandon) operations which is already approved by Joint Venture Partners including Exxon. More than $ 100 million has been spent on the Kekra-I operations.

After the well control operations, the 6" Open Hole section drilling resumed on Friday and the reservoir was encountered at 5492 meters and so far about 140 meters of reservoir have been drilled, said the spokesman. The hope for the discovery of massive oil and gas reserves shattered Saturday as no trace of Hydrocarbon was found in Kekra-I in Ultra-Deep water and drilling has been stopped in the well.

After testing of the samples no traces of hydro carbon could be detected in the Kekra-I and the exploration has been discontinued. After achieving the required depth of 5634 meters no trace of oil and gas was found and the Joint Venture involved in the operations have abandoned the well. The Directorate General of Petroleum Concession, which is the lease awarding body, has been informed of the testing results.

Talking about the Kekra-I, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced in March this year that Pakistani nation will hear good news from him within three weeks of time.

After two months of waiting the nation finally got disappointing news about the discovery and the news was confirmed by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in an interaction with media. After reaching at the depth of 5634 metres in deep sea at Kekra-1 in G-bloc, the drilling was stopped after no trace of hydro carbon was found there.

ENI and Exxon Mobil had started working at Kekra-I on January 2019.The entire Petroleum Ministry was optimistic about the prospect of finding energy resources at Kekra I. A Joint Venture comprises of ExxonMobil, ENI, Oil and Gas Development Company, and Pakistan Petroleum Limited started the drill stem test(DST) to determine the real size of the oil and gas reserves in the Kekra-1 well, located around 280 kilometers away from Karachi in deep sea. The Joint Venture of Indus-G Block has spudded an exploratory well namely Kekra-1 in Ultra-Deep water on 13 January, 2019. The Total Depth (TD) of the required depth was 5634 meters in Ultra Deep Waters. End