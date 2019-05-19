Share:

Eat that frog! is a book which is written by motivational public speaker and self-development author Brian Tracy. This book is written to show us how to overcome procrastination and get success in less time by following twenty-one effective methods and techniques to get better and expeditious results in our work.

As Mark Twain says, “Eat a live frog first thing in the morning, and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day”. Brian Tracy has also applied the same hypothesis in his book ‘Eat That Frog!’ for productivity and business. According to his logic ‘frog’ refers to a onerous task or arduous work that must be completed first without any procrastination.

What if you have to eat two frogs? as Brian Tracy says, “If you have to eat two frogs, eat the ugliest one first.” It means that if you have two important tasks start with the arduous task and get it done first, then take up the easiest task in this way you will feel more energetic and less troublesome rest of the day.

To be triumphant in life, make this successful cycle a habit. Eat ugliest frog first in the morning. It is said that when you do arduous work early in the morning it triggers your brain to release hormones ‘endorphins’ and ‘dopamine’ which make you feel more energetic, jovial, visionary and self-assured.

Thus everyone should make a habit of eating frog in the morning to be more productive for rest of the day.

NAIMATULLAH GADHI,

Khairpur mir’s, May 5.