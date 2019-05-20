Share:

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that economic terrorists are the real culprits of this nation. He said that some elements are conspiring to create economic uncertainty in the country but we shall not let them succeed by any means and shall bring economic stability in the country.

He was talking to Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Faheem Khan who called on him at Governor House on Monday.

Ch. Sarwar said that the federal and the provincial government are mainly focusing to give maximum relief to the poor man in the coming budget. He said that the PTI according to the vision of Imran khan is heading this country forward successfully. The discussion revolved around political, party and other issues.

Meanwhile, a delegation of traders also called on Governor Punjab. While addressing them, he said that the government is fully aware of the problems relating to the trade and economic sector. The government is taking difficult decisions to make a plausible environment for traders, he said adding that the government is taking every possible decision to reduce trade deficit and is also taking steps to halt the import of luxury goods.

Ch. Sarwar said that the country is going through worst economic crisis and we have reached this point because of the flawed policies of previous governments. To bring the country out of this dismal situation, we must take into confidence the traders and business community which can render many good services to uplift the shrinking economy of this country.

The Governor Punjab further said that the mission of the government of PTI is to empower the common man and we are strengthening our economy to accomplish this task of making Pakistan a truly welfare state.