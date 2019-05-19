Share:

TEXAS-Eva Longoria has responded to Selena Gomez’s comments that social media is ‘’dangerous’’ and insisted that although she doesn’t like it ‘’define’’ her life she can understand why young people can’t ‘’handle’’ negativity online.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star has responded to Selena Gomez’s recent comments about apps like Instagram and Facebook being ‘’dangerous’’ and ‘’terrible’’ for her generation. The 44-year-old actress can ‘’understand’’ why young people may not be able to ‘’handle’’ negativity online, but she says she has a ‘’thick skin’’ and doesn’t both reading comments about herself. Speaking during a Kering Women in Motion talk during the Cannes Film Festival, she said: ‘’I’m older than Selena, also in the sense that I had a really stronger sense of self when social media came out.

‘’I don’t let it define me. ‘’I don’t read the comments. I have a thick skin, so if there’s negative stuff it just bounces off ... but I can understand how a young person today cannot handle that.’’

Whilst the 26-year-old singer-and-actress - who has one of the most followed Instagram accounts in the world - insisted that although it’s an ‘’amazing platform’’, spending too much time online can leave young people ‘’exposed’’.

Speaking at a press conference for her new film ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ in Cannes earlier this week, Selena said: ‘’For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible. ‘’I understand that it’s amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it’s dangerous for sure.’’

When asked whether she felt a responsibility to make the platforms safer because of her online popularity, Selena explained that she doesn’t like to share ‘’pointless pictures’’ and said social media can be ‘’devastating’’ for people experiencing bullying.