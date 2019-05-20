Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Choudhary has extended invitation to renowned clerics; Mufti Muhammad Muneeb ur Rehman and Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai to sight the moon.

In a Twitter message, Fawad, in a rather sarcastic manner, invited head of the private moon-sighting committee at the Qasim Ali Khan Mosque Mufti Popalzai and ‘Mufti e Azam’ Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman to see ‘how easy it is to see the moon’.

He claimed that the process of locating the moon is not much difficult and advanced technology has made it much easier.

It may be pertinent to mention that Islamic clerics and Fawad Choudhary have been observed involved in the exchange of words since the beginning of Ramadan where the issue of moon sighting first intersected both parties.