QAMBAR - Four members of a family including father and three sons were murdered in their home as unknown armed attackers entered their house and opened unprovoked fire on them on late Saturday night.

As per details, unknown armed men barged into the house of a man named Muhammad Hashim and opened fire on the sleeping family. As a result, the man and three of his sons were killed in Naseerabad’s Muda Dera village of Qambar and Shahdadkot district. The attackers, however, managed to flee from the spot.

Police have shifted the dead bodies to a nearby hospital and registered a case of the incident.