LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill on Sunday responded to Hamza Shahbaz’s statement, saying that the nexus of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was an unsuccessful attempt to hide their corrupt practices.

“They [opposition leaders] should not violate the sanctity of the holy month [of Ramazan] for hiding their corruption,” he said in a Twitter message on Sunday.