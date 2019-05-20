Share:

Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said that the incompetence, poor governance and the anti people policies of the government had forced the opposition parties to contact one another to represent the peoples’ sentiments.

Talking to a delegation of JI youth at Mansoora on Monday, Liaqat Baloch said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was endangering the national security because of its wrong decisions based on arrogance and false pride.

He said the prospects of economic betterment in the wake of the huge sacrifices of our security forces in the war on terror besides the ambitious CPEC were being wasted.

The JI Deputy Chief said that instead of feeling panicky over the joint Iftar dinner of the opposition parties, the government should improve its governance and style.

Liaqat Baloch said that the JI had always raised its voice for national priorities and the solution of the masses problems. He said that even if the opposition parties agreed on some minimum agenda, the JI would continue to lay its role for controlling price hike, unemployment and corruption and for safeguarding the constitution and the democratic system. He exhorted the youth to revive the Quaid e Azam’s motto of unity, faith and discipline.

He said the JI would start a country wide campaign against the IMFs slavery and for the equitable distribution of the CPEC projects after Eid ul Fitr and added that youth would lead the campaign.

Meanwhile, Liaqat Baloch will address different functions in Karachi during next two days. He will also call on the former Ameer of the JIP, Syed Munawar Hasan in the mega city and enquire about his health.