LAHORE : Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday called for unity in opposition ranks to build pressure on the government.

“The nation will not forgive us if the opposition parties do not get united against the government at a time when the country is facing its worst economic crisis,” he said while talking to the media here.

He demanded that the PTI government either perform or go home after apologising. Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan a frolicsome, Hamza Shahbaz said the country’s economy was sinking but the prime minister and his team were getting at the depth of the problem.

He said people were suffering from inflation due to bad policies of the present government. Criticising the government for seeking financial aid from different countries, he said that the rulers had made the country a beggar in the comity of nations.