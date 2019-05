Share:

MULTAN - The FIA has arrested three persons allegedly involved in illegal business of Hawala hundi and recovered Rs 32 million from their possession. FIA Deputy Director Irtaza Haider told a press conference here on Sunday that the Agency conducted raids in Dera Ghazi Khan and Dera Ismail Khan and arrested Muhammad Naeem, Nazir Hussain and Rafiullah and recovered Rs 32 million in cash from them. Record of only 10 days was available with the accused.