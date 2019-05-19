Share:

It’s the oldest of tales. Two rivals, at odds with each other on everything, will allocate a date, usually on the pretext of an innocent dinner, to put aside their difference and join teams, only for their united hatred of another more powerful rival. Thus, though it took a long time, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto, both leaders of two very ideologically different political parties, are set to have iftar together, discussing issues that may infuriate the current government.

It is strange that Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto did not join teams before. It could be seen why Asif Zardari and Shahbaz Sharif found it difficult to form an opposition- both leaders were bitter rivals of each other who had publically denounced the other. In the case of the younger generation of the Sharifs and Bhuttos, however, no such animosity exists. Both Maryam and Bilawal share certain similarities- they are the second generation treading on the feet of their leader parents, and have suffered the brunt of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)’s argument against nepotism and inexperience. Both have become leaders at a time when their parties are slowly losing influence, and their parents are pleading for bail, and thus both have the most cause to oppose the government.

Aside from the delicacies, it will be interesting to see what else this iftar will bear fruit to. Bilawal has arranged the iftar reportedly in response to the economic crises of inflation that our country has fallen to after the IMF deal; rising prices and a damaged stock market provide a good opportunity for the opposition to vilify the government and further their own popularity. Is this the start of a natural alliance between two starkly different ideological rivals? Will the parliament finally have a strong opposition, something that has been missing for months? We wait and see.