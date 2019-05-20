Share:

ISLAMABAD : Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) on Sunday.

The troops martyred three youth, Showkat Ahmed Dar, Irfan Ahmed and Muzaffar Ahmed during a cordon and search operation in Panzgam area of Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday, KMS reported.

The troops also blasted a house in the area with explosive material. The troops martyred another youth during a similar operation in Hatlangoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

Forceful demonstrations erupted at Panzgam against the killing of the youth. Indian forces’ personnel fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes. The occupation authorities snapped internet service in Awantipora and its adjoining areas and in Sopore town. The authorities continued to suspend train service in south Kashmir for the 2nd consecutive day, today.

Meanwhile, the Martyrdom Week commenced Sunday with the recitation of Holy Quran and special prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and all the district and tehsil headquarters of Awami Action Committee (AAC).

The Martyrdom Week is being observed to pay tributes to prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as victims of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The AAC has announced various programmes in connection with the Martyrdom Week. As per the AAC statement, a seminar will be organised by Hurriyat Forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at its Rajbagh headquarters in Srinagar wherein Hurriyat leaders will speak and pay rich tributes to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal massacre. An indefinite curfew continued in Bhaderwah town for the fourth consecutive day against the killing of an elderly man by cow vigilantes in the Nalthi area of the town in Doda district.

According to KMS, Nayeem Ahmed Shah, a resident of Qillah Mohallah, Bhaderwah, was shot dead by cow vigilantes during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.