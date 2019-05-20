Share:

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ejaz Shah called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed with him matters of mutual interest including law and order situation and adoption of special measures for improving security situation in the province.

During the meeting held at CM office Lahore on Monday, the Interior Minister and the Chief Minister agreed on maintaining integrated coordination between the provincial and federal governments along with adoption of necessary steps to further improve law and order situation.

It was decided to hold crackdown on publication and distribution of literature based on religious animosity along with indiscriminate action against hateful speeches.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the strict action would be initiated against those taking the law into their hands. The rule of law would be ensured at every cost in the province because nothing was important than protection of lives and properties of people, he added.

The Chief Minister said that every possible step would be taken for further improving law and order situation and added that the operation would be continued against the land-grabbers.

Brig (Retd) Ejaz Shah said that his ministry would support the Punjab government for improving law and order situation in the province, adding, he would also visit other provinces.

Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police (IGP) and Principal Secretary to CM were also present on the occasion.