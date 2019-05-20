Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that journey of public service would continue as the PTI government was committed to establishing a Pakistan as dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said the incumbent government was focused more on practical steps than hollow claims. He said that he wanted to see every area of Punjab developed and prosperous.

“The gap between developed and underdeveloped areas will be bridged in the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” he said, adding that people of far-flung areas would get the same facilities as that of people of Lahore.

Talking to public representatives who called on him at Chief Minister’s Office here on Sunday, Buzdar said the PTI government did not have any agenda other than public service. “During previous governments, personal interests were given priority over public interests and now public is paying for their mistakes. Government institutions were destroyed by corruption, inefficiency and wrong policies,” he said, adding that governments kept on changing but miseries of people remained constant.

The chief minister said the PTI government had taken robust steps to improve living standards of the common man who was badly ignored in the past and was deceived in the name of “Roti, Kapra and Makaan”. He said that centre of attention in the policies of the PTI government was the common man. “We came into power with the agenda of his welfare and we will lift his living standards,” he said.

He stressed that resources of Punjab would now only be spent on welfare of the public. He said, “It’s time to turn dreams into reality and we all have to play our part in making a New Pakistan.” He said “we are paying special attention to education and health sectors and we will meet the commitment of solving public problems”. He said the journey of change would be hindered, but “we will not lose heart and will keep on struggling for better”. He said “we have less resources and huge issues, but our passion is far bigger than them. We will not tolerate any hurdles in the creation of New Pakistan”. The chief minister said that he was visiting remote tehsils and districts of Punjab and this process would continue.

Separately, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of rape of a student by police officials in Rawalpindi. He sought report from the inspector general of the Punjab Police and ordered strict legal action against these involved. He told the officials to dispense justice to the victim and said that policemen involved in this incident deserved severe penalty.