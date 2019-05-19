Share:

BADIN - Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (JSQM) on Sunday staged a protest rally against severe shortage of water in Badin district.

The protest rally was taken out from Allah-Walla Chowk which was participated by large number of workers, office bearers and others presidents of different towns and cities. The rally passing through main wayfarers of city concluded outside Badin Press Club.

The protest was led by Sanan Khan Qureshi, Chairman, JSQM, Nawaz Khan Zaur, Dr Sarwar Khushk, Amjad Mahesar and others.

Addressing the protesters, representatives of JSQM expressed that Punjab was making conspiracies while stopping the water to Sindh amid to smash the economic condition of Sindh overall.

They said that Badin was completely ruined when whole province was facing hard condition which made the economic condition unstable and worsen. They said that there was no water even for drinking when livestock was also facing hardship because of severe water shortage.