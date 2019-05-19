Share:

The Canadian Prime Minister released a video message welcoming Ramadan and congratulating Muslims all over the world for fasting during the month. He spoke against Islamophobia and categorically rejected it. It is nice to see that such a prominent voice has been raised against Muslim bigotry and prejudice. US and Europe should follow suit and deescalate the tensions Muslims are facing there. This holy month is another example of how tolerant Muslims are in their lives and how they exercise self restraint and sacrifice themselves for the happiness and well being of their fellows. There is no place for aggression and unnecessary retaliation in Islam. Justin Trudeau’s message is an eye-opener for biased leaders of our neighborhood who are always out against Muslims. Thank you Trudeau for being fair in looking at things transparently and speaking the truth.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad, May 8.