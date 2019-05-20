Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khushdil Shah helped SSGC lift 7th Corporate T20 Cup after defeating Omar Associates by 41 runs in the final played at the DHA Sports Complex Moin Khan Academy on Saturday night.

Test-discard opening batsman Ahmad Shahzad and Khushdil Shah struck magnificent half centuries. It was SSGC’s first Corporate T20 Cup title having finished as runners-up in last edition when they were stunned by K-Electric in the final. Asked to bat first, SSGC were rocked by medium pacer Khurram Shahzad, who took early wickets to reduce them for 16-3.

However, Shahzad — who made 67 off 37 studied with 5 sixes and 4 boundaries, remained unfazed and launched a counterattack to keep the scoreboard ticking. Then Khushil and Aamir Yamin ended the innings with a flurry as their hitting left Omar Associates stunned. Khushdil finished with 30-ball 61 while Yamin contributed 23-ball 38.

Omar Associates were soon on the back foot, as Sohail Khan dismissed Azam Khan and Umar Akmal in quick successions. Akmal was caught brilliantly by Khushdil and Omar Associates couldn’t keep up after his loss and were bowled out for 165 in 19.4 overs.

Sohail took three wickets while Umer Khan and Kashif Bhatti got two scalps each. Khushdil Shah was named man-of-the-final. Sohail Akhtar was declared player of the tournament. SSGC got Rs 800,000 as the winning team, while Omar Associates pocketed Rs 400,000 as runners-up.