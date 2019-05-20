Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kuwait said Sunday that visa policy for Pakistanis will be reviewed and all possible cooperation will be extended to Islamabad in this regard.

Talking to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who called on him in Kuwait yesterday, Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah assured to make personal efforts in resolving issues confronting Pakistani community regarding visa restrictions.

The Foreign Minister apprised Emir of Kuwait about reservations and difficulties of Pakistani community in Kuwait due to visa restrictions.

He also presented special letters from President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Emir of Kuwait.

The Emir of Kuwait expressed best wishes for the Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi thanked Emir of Kuwait for raising voice against human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir by the New Delhi regime.

He also thanked the Emir for supporting Islamabad’s stance during recent tension between Pakistan and India.

The Foreign Minister said over 100,000 workforce and experts of Pakistani origin were playing an important role in the development and progress of Kuwait. He said Pakistan attached high importance to its bilateral relations with Kuwait.

Meanwhile addressing a news conference in Kuwait, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan and Kuwait had agreed to transform their bilateral ties into a comprehensive economic partnership.

Qureshi said the understanding reached during his meetings with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other senior Kuwaiti leadership.

The foreign minister said he highlighted problems of the Pakistani community in Kuwait regarding visa restrictions. He said Pakistan ambassador will hold a meeting with Kuwaiti authorities to sort out this issue at the earliest.

He said Kuwait had expressed the resolve to continue supporting Pakistan on regional and international fora on matters of common interest.

He said the Kuwaiti leadership also reiterated to support Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and raising voice against human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Talking to his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah and Interior Minister Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah in Kuwait City, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged Kuwaiti authorities to soften visa policy for Pakistani community.

Qureshi said Pakistani diaspora in Gulf countries wanted to get access to Kuwaiti markets.

He, however, said that visa restriction was hurdle in getting access to the markets.

Qureshi said that Pakistan had taken effective measures to curb use of illegal documents for traveling purposes. In this regard, the Kuwait government is urged to review its visa restriction policy.

Qureshi also highlighted the visa issue with Kuwaiti Interior Minister Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah.

The number of Pakistanis was 115,000 in 2015 which has now reduced to 105,000 due to this reason. Foreign minister urged the Kuwaiti interior minister to exempt Pakistan from visa restrictions in place since 2011.

Khaled Al Jarrah Al Sabah assured the Foreign Minister that government of Kuwait will sympathetically look into the issue and will take serious steps to resolve it.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah said, “Pakistan is our brotherly Muslim country and the role of Pakistani community in development of Kuwait is appreciable.”

Kuwaiti foreign minister said that services of Pakistan’s diaspora in Kuwait were appreciable as they were brave and hard working.

Meanwhile, Talking to a delegation of the Kuwaiti business community, Qureshi said the government had initiated economic diplomacy and they had directed embassies to apprise foreign investors on business opportunities in the country.

Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was working on business infrastructure development agenda and that Pakistan was providing all possible facilities to foreign investors.

He added the government desired that Kuwaiti companies should invest in Pakistan, assisting the government to accomplish this agenda.

Qureshi further said the government had initiated economic diplomacy, and to this effect had directed all embassies to apprise foreign investors on lucrative business opportunities in Pakistan and also convince them to invest in Pakistan.

Qureshi assured the delegation that Pakistan was providing all possible facilities to foreign investors.