FLORIDA-Former Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui has hinted she will release her first solo album this summer.

The 22-year-old pop star insisted she doesn’t have a ‘’formula’’ when it comes to her solo career and all she wants is for at least one person to ‘’connect’’ with what she has to say.

Advising fans to expect new music by the end of the summer, when asked if it would be a single, she told Gay Times: ‘’It might be more than that. I don’t have a formula. ‘’You just drop music and hope that something you wrote, that came from the heart, means something to somebody else. Even if it’s one person, for me, that’s enough.

‘’And I’m lucky enough that I’ve had way more than one person listen to ‘Expectations’ and connect with it. That’s what makes my heart happy. When I have a concert and they sing my words back to me, that’s what it’s about for me.’’

The ‘More Than That’ singer admitted she felt it was ‘’safest’’ during her time in Fifth Harmony not to think about the sort of artist she wanted to be and channelled her writing elsewhere.

She said: ‘’I think I was so focused on doing what I was doing that I didn’t really have time to focus on me or what I wanted.

‘’I feel like that was probably the safest thing to do - I couldn’t express it, so why even feel it, you feel me? So I kept it in.