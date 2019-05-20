PESHAWAR - Former education minister and provincial general secretary of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak has said that Malagari Ustazan, a sister organisation of the party, would fully participate in All Teachers Association elections.
Talking to representative organisations of teachers at Bacha Khan Markaz here, he said that the names of district, tehsil and provincial level office bearers have not been finalised yet. However, it is crystal clear that Malgari Ustazan will actively take part in the ATA elections.
Keeping in view the importance of education, result orientated steps had taken during the tenure of ANP in KP, he was of the view adding that majority of teachers’ problems were resolved by ANP government including their upgradation, service structures and promotion.
The ANP former education minister said that Malgarai Ustzan would emerge victorious in election and said that we are also ready for discussion with other representative organisations of teachers.