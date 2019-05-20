Share:

PESHAWAR - Former education minister and pro­vincial general secretary of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak has said that Malagari Ustazan, a sis­ter organisation of the party, would fully participate in All Teachers Asso­ciation elections.

Talking to representative organisa­tions of teachers at Bacha Khan Mar­kaz here, he said that the names of district, tehsil and provincial level of­fice bearers have not been finalised yet. However, it is crystal clear that Malgari Ustazan will actively take part in the ATA elections.

Keeping in view the importance of education, result orientated steps had taken during the tenure of ANP in KP, he was of the view adding that ma­jority of teachers’ problems were re­solved by ANP government including their upgradation, service structures and promotion.

The ANP former education minis­ter said that Malgarai Ustzan would emerge victorious in election and said that we are also ready for discussion with other representative organisa­tions of teachers.