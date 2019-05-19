Share:

In the beginning, people used to live in caves. Then with the passage of time, societies were established. As population multiplied, human beings got involved in different crimes. No doubt, inventions were made but these inventions were also misused and created many problems.

Today, we have mobile phones in our pockets for the sake of communication as a great blessing. But, there is also a dark side to mobiles. There is no grain of salt in the usefulness of mobile phones but its missuses have brought great losses for humanity.

Shakespeare says that there is nothing good or bad but thinking makes it so. In fact, there are two aspects of everything that is good or bad. Man has invented a lot of things. An invention presents the usefulness of human beings. There was a time when man used to live in the jungle and caves. Then there started a steam of life and population came out of its boundaries. Today, inventions and mobile phone has become a great achievement in this respect. However, we can’t ignore its fruitfulness but its misuses have been ignored. Following are the misuses of mobile phones: Corruption, Terrorism, Misusing of face book, Misuse in the examination, Data hacking, Chatting and wastage of time.

SYEDA NIMRA BATOOL,

Lahore, May 2.