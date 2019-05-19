Share:

KARACHI - Palestine Foundation on Monday held a seminar in the city attended by the members of different political and religious parties, who agreed to observe the Youm e- Al Quds at state level and include topics pertaining to Palestine issue in the curriculum.

The event that was held at a local hotel was attended by JI chief Siraj ul Haq, former MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar, former Governor Sindh and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) Secretary General Sindh Allama Baqar Zaidi, MQM-P provincial assembly lawmaker Mehfooz Yar Khan and people from other walks of life.

Speaking from it, Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Siraj ul Haq warned against any conflict between the United States and Iran and said that it would be damaging for the Muslim Ummah. “The US Navy warships are in the Persian Gulf eyeing attack on Iran,” he said adding that it would be detrimental for Muslim unity and only Israel would be benefitted from the internal rifts of the Muslim world.

No efforts to accept Israel will succeed in the country and even if it happens then it would be of no importance for Israel as it has an ideological alliance with India and United States.

He said that they would stand alongside the Palestinians as it was part of their religion. “They are the ones who are fighting with pellets against the world’s best equipped armed forces,” he said.

Former Governor Sindh and PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said that the issue of Palestine and Kashmir are interlinked.

“The occupied Bait al Maqdus is of religious importance for us and the foreign office should continue to raise its voices for the suppressed Palestinians,” he said.

He said that certain Arab countries have accepted Israel to act against the advance of Iran.

Former MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar said that the issues of plights of Palestinians should be highlighted and Youm-e al Quds should be observed in the country at state level.

PTI leader Israr Abbasi said that the PTI led government is committed to raise voice for Palestinians. Prime Minister Imran Khan was forced to accept Israel but he refused it,” he claimed.