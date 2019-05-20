Share:

OKARA-Punjab Information and Culture Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bokhari on Sunday said that get togethering of the opposition parties aims at safeguarding their “corruption and theft.”

“The prevailing political situation vindicates the PTI stance that both the PML-N and PPP have been in tacit agreement and the formation of an alliance by the opposition parties is merely to save them from corruption cases,” the provincial minister remarked while talking to journalists during visit to Ramzan Bazaars in Renala Khurd and Okara here on Sunday.

Samsam Bokhari pointed out that the opposition, especially the PML-N and PPP have no sympathy for the masses. He said the people know well that Avon Fields Apartments have been changed into “a refugee camp for these looters and plunderers.”

“Currently this refugee camp has been sheltering five to six absconders,” he claimed.

Responding to a question, the minister said that the PTI government was not against holding Ramazan Bazaars rather it opposed the publicity campaign of the PML-N which during their regime pasted, lined up photos of Shehbaz Sharif at every space on walls, banners and stalls in these bazaars.

He claimed that now no one could see photo or poster of any government dignitary anywhere. Later, the minister visited the Okara DHQ Hospital and inspected gynaecology ward and Shelter Home constructed with the financial assistance from local philanthropists. The minister also distributed Ramazan Gift Packs among needy people under the Ehsas programme.

WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN CANAL

Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body of a woman floating in a canal here. According to rescuers, passersby spotted the dead body of a woman floating in canal near village Sadda Singh and informed the Rescue 112. The rescuers fished out the body.