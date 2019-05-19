Share:

KARACHI - Newly-appointed General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that they would give tough time to the incumbent government with the support of the opposition parties for the supremacy of the constitution.

He expressed these views offering fateha at the mausoleum of the Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah along with provincial party leaders. His visit to the province is aimed at restructuring the party in the province after changes at the top level.

Speaking to media, Iqbal said that it was strange criticism from PTI on them for joining hands with PPP for vested interest as it was them who joined hands with PPP to carry out protest against the then PML-N government.

“We will fight against all such policies against the interest of the country inside and outside the parliament,” he said adding that if the government would make Parliament non-functional then they would stand up against the anti-democratic policies of the government on roads.

“Imran Khan could not become the king of the country and we will not allow anyone to do this,” he said.

He said that the PML-N had taken Pakistan towards a better and a prosperous country and whenever attempts are being made to weaken Muslim League, it has weakened the country. “We have brought billions to the country including the CPEC project and last five years were a witness to it,” he said adding that it was Panama virus that destroyed economy in the country.

He said that the incumbent prime minister despite his claims has dragged the country towards IMF loan with toughest conditions.

He said that they have given space to the government to perform but their failed policies had created problems for the country.

“The entire cabinet of the incumbent government is hired from Musharraf and PPP tenures and there are hardly any figures representing PTI,” he said.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was in prison because of standing for principle. “He chose to go to jail along with his daughter rather than bowing down before anyone,” he said.