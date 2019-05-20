Share:

LAHORE - People visiting Ramazan bazaars have expressed their displeasure with the policy of limited sale of sugar, tomatoes and lemons to people at the Fair Price Shops at city’s 30 Ramazan bazaars.

They demanded that the government lift the ban on sale of these commodities at Ramazan bazaars.

Muhammad Rehan from Samanabad said, “The effort for these bazaars is appreciable but people are fed up with visiting these bazaars daily to buy 1kg sugar, 1/2kg tomatoes and 250grams of lemon because the management refused to meet demands of the citizens”.

He alleged that the management at Shadman Ramazan Bazaar was favouring some people and selling them sugar up to 5kg per head without any check.

Another visitor at Wahdat Colony Ramazan Bazaar said that he stood in a long queue to get 1/2kg tomatoes and 1kg sugar, which is totally ‘unjustified’. “We pay taxes to the government and it is the responsibility of the government to provide maximum relief to the public. Ladies could not stand in long queues, hopefully, next year they will improve this situation!,” he said.

Nauman from Johar Town told this scribe that the quality of the fruit was not up to the mark at Mian Plaza Ramazan bazaar. “I think the ban on buying must be lifted and subsidized vegetables should be available in bulk as the government had promised before Ramazan,” she added.

On the other hand, citizens also faced a lot of problems in buying fruits and vegetables from the open markets. They demanded proactive role of price control magistrates to control the prices.