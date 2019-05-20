Share:

BUREWALA-The Punjab government embarked on a pilot project of electricity generation from biogas and solar system here in Chak 562/EB Burewala.

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik laid the foundation stone of electricity generation pilot project from biogas and solar system.

On the occasion, participants of the ceremony were informed that the project will be completed with a cost Rs230 million by December 31, 2019. After completion, the project will be able to provide electricity and bio-gas to residents of three villages on affordable prices.

The foundation-laying ceremony was also attended by MNA Orangzeb Khan Khichi, MPAs - Ejaz Sultan Bandesha, Rai Zahoor Ahmed Kharal, Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Khatiya, Additional Secretary Energy Amjad Bashir, Assistant Commissioner Munawwar Hussain Magsi, Director Technical (Energy) Muhammad Sabir, PTI leaders - Malik Farooq Awan, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, Malik Muhammad Ali Langrial, and many others.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that benefits of the Punjab government’s public welfare projects have started reaching the masses.

He claimed that it is the first pilot project and model to generate power from solar and bio-gas, adding that more such projects would be initiated in different areas of the province.

The electricity to be generated from gas will be provided on affordable rates to residents of rural areas, will not only help eradicate loadshedding but also theft, Dr Akhtar Malik expressed his hope.

He said that the PTI government would spend Rs20 billion on the development of health and education at district level.

He said the government would revolutionise the health sector to provide best services and facilities to the people at gross-roots level.

On the occasion, MPA Ejaz Sultan and MNA Aurangzeb Khan Khichi said that people have reposed this confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PM would surely steer the country out of all prevailing crises.