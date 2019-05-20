Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Civil Lines police arrested a man pretending to be an army colonel and registered a case against him here on Sunday.

The police were complained about a man named Taimoor, who pretended to be an army colonel, and used his rank to get public problems solved through government officials in return of money. He had also contacted Rana Sohail, the applicant, for the possession of land in exchange of Rs30,000 which the former agreed to pay.

The accused then contacted DPO Sadiq Dogar and introduced himself as Colonel Taimoor; but the DPO, being a competent officer, doubted the validity of the person and supervised a raid to arrest him.

After arrest, the accused revealed that he was an army buttman at Multan. He said that he was discharged from there; and in 2015, he started blackmailing government officers for doing public works in return of money. The accused used various Corps codes such as Corps HQ 1, 30 and 5 and forced the officers to do the job.

It was his last call to DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar for the possession of a land. But this time he failed and was arrested. The police registered an FIR 187/19 under section 382, 420, 411, 468, 470 and started legal proceedings. The police also recovered Rs20,000 from him. It was revealed during investigation that the suspect’s real name was Amir Nasir, and he was a resident of Khangarh.