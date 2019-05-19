Share:

ISLAMABAD - The police have safely recovered a Pakistani origin German national girl who was abducted from sector G-6 in Islamabad on May 12.

Upon the report of the incident, IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had taken serious notice and issued strict directions for immediate recovery of the girl.

Consequently, under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed and supervision of SP City Sayed Aziz, a team of Aabpara police was constituted which carried out investigation into the case and was able to trace the abductor in the minimum time, according to a police spokesman.

He said that while investigating the case, the team made effective use of technology, collected evidence from social media sources, worldwide web, instant messaging applications, laptop forensics and transportation networking applications. This evidence led to trace the abductor in Lahore who was nabbed by Islamabad police team from there. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have arrested 148 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth more than 9.4 million rupees from them, according to the police officials.

The police arrested 28 persons in 24 dacoity/robbery and car-lifting cases besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments worth Rs. 7.6 million from them.

The police also arrested 30 absconders during the same period while 19 persons were arrested for their involvement in bootlegging and drug-peddling activities and 7.303 kilogram hashish, 262 gram heroin, four gram Ice, 19 bottle wines was recovered from them.

The police also arrested 22 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 21 pistols, one Kalashnikov and 1461 rounds from them.

Moreover, Police nabbed 42 other accused for their alleged involvement in crimes of various natures.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused.s