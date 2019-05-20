Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Iftar dinner hosted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of different political parties is actually the renewal of the nexus between two political parties - PPP and PML-N and their pledge to protect each other’s corruption and personal gains.

“The opposition getting gathered to find out backdoors to flee the country by exert considerable pressure on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” Firdous Ashiq Awan stated while talking to newsmen here at Oora Chowk-Sialkot here Sunday evening.

She charged that the gang of thieves and plunderers is again getting united to protect each other’s corruption and vested interest, adding that politically-matured masses have already rejected such corrupt politicians and would eliminate them from the political horizon once and forever.

The special assistant to PM said that the position actually wants to deceive the masses further, “but now their game of personal interest is over.”

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government would expose and thwart “the renewed PPP and PML-N nexus” with active support of the masses.

The PTI stalwart alleged that the “political jugglers” are again trying to hoodwink the masses after remaining in power for decades with false claims of development and prosperity.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that said that Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri has hosted the Iftar dinner to reiterate their mutual pledge to protecting their “generation to generation corruption.”

She pointed out that the PTI government is not oblivious to the prevailing political scenario in the country, adding that there is no more space for corrupt elements and the government is committed to purging the country from corruption. She said that the government would recover each and every single penny of the national wealth plundered by both PPP and PML-N.

“This unholy political nexus between the gang of thieves and plunderers will die its natural death within couple of days as these corrupt and dead horses are trying to become active to keep them alive in national political scenario”, she revealed.

She said that only Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ray of hope for the nation and the government would soon end the darkness of corruption, poverty and unemployment the country.