SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Iftar dinner of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of different political parties was actually renewal of the nexus between the PPP and the PML-N.

It was also renewal of their pledge to protect each other’s corruption and personal political gains, she said. They gathered to find out back doors to escape from the country by putting pressure on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), she added.

Talking to the newsmen at Oora Chowk here, she said that a gang of plunderers had again gathered to protect each other’s corruption and personal gains as politically mature masses had already rejected such corrupt politicians.

“This unnatural political nexus between a gang of plunderers will die within the next couple of days as these corrupt and dead horses are mere active to keep them alive in the political scenario”, she said.

She said that they actually wanted to deceive the masses but their game of personal interests was over now.

She said that the government would foil the nexus between the PPP and the PML-N with an active support and power of the masses.

These political jugglers wanted to deceive the masses after hoodwinking the people by their hollow claims of national development and prosperity, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had hosted the Iftar dinner to give a boost to the nexus between the PPP and the PML-N besides giving a cover to their corruption.

She said that the PTI government was fully aware of political scenario in the country, adding, that there was no more space for corrupt elements in the country as the government was committed to eliminate corruption and purge the country from this scourge.

She said that the government would recover every single penny of the national wealth plundered by the PPP and the PML-N leaders.

Dr Firdous said that the government had full capabilities to tackle this political nexus between the PPP and the PML-N and it would never allow them to loot the national wealth and play with sentiments of the people as well. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only hope for the nation as the government was committed to end corruption, poverty, unemployment and ignorance from the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Later, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated a project of gas supply to villages Kala Haraawaan, Rangnath Pur, Dargan Wali and Sadhay Chak near here during a ceremony.